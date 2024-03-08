CNN —

It was on her third day of running consecutive ultramarathons in Antarctica that Donna Urquhart felt the full force of the continent’s brutal conditions: violent winds, bitter cold and such poor visibility that she couldn’t even see her feet.

Frequently stumbling as she struggled to put one foot in front of the other, Urquhart became anxious, especially when she noticed that she had veered away from the flags marking her route.

“It was like running in a cloud,” she tells CNN Sport. “That was really hard. It was sometimes snowing, and I was really surprised how disoriented we became.

“I’d never been to a polar region before. I hadn’t been to Antarctica, hadn’t experienced those conditions. I was quite fearful of going out and worried about my safety in terms of hypothermia and frostbite.”

This was Urquhart’s first week of running 871 miles (1,402 kilometers) over the course of 28 days in Antarctica, setting the record for the longest-ever run in a polar region.

Pat Farmer, a former Australian politician turned ultrarunner, set the previous record in 2012, though the 49-year-old Urquhart’s attempt is still pending ratification.

Starting on December 15, she fought through temperatures as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 degrees Celsius) and winds as strong as 50 miles per hour (about 80.5 km/h) – moments in which Antarctica lived up to its reputation as the coldest, windiest, driest place on earth.