That we depend on undersea cables is obvious. Two often-cited statistics are that undersea cables are used to make over $10 trillion of financial transactions each day, and that they carry over 99% of international voice and electronic data.

So, there was real concern Monday when HGC Global Communications announced that several undersea cables off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea, carrying huge amounts of data and communications, suddenly went dark. Some speculate that they were intentionally cut; Houthi rebels who have targeted maritime traffic in the area denied cutting the cables.

The damaged Red Sea cables connect enormous populations and land masses, not only regionally within the Middle East but also with the African, Asian and European continents. The impact of this disruption is reportedly falling mostly on India and countries in the Persian Gulf.

Repair is rarely easy with any cable break, and will prove to be particularly difficult in an area fraught with conflict. Estimates are that it will take months and will be very expensive. In the meantime, the cable operators have been attempting to re-route the traffic through other cables.

These cables are part of a worldwide undersea network that conveys information at the speed of light for all of us. Our financial, educational and government institutions cannot operate without this network. The same is true for health care systems, militaries, industries and average individuals. The world depends on the undersea cable network, so ensuring its resilience during outages is crucial.

We are again being offered a valuable if sobering lesson. ​The US government is in a position to greatly improve the situation but has yet to take this critical action. It needs to make resilience the top security priority for undersea cables and promote, not hinder, the laying of more state-of-the-art cables along new routes.

Undersea cables suffer outages regularly. There are approximately 870,000 miles of undersea cables in service today. The best estimates are that unplanned outages occur around 150 times a year.

Most outages are the result of accidents. Fishing equipment being dragged over cables and snapping them tops that list. Natural events like volcanic eruptions and earthquakes can also put cables in peril. The magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan in 2011 knocked out many cables and landing stations. Without alternative routes to carry traffic, natural disasters can leave a country cut off from the rest of the world, as Tonga experienced in 2022 after volcanic activity severed its undersea cables.

The cause of the Red Sea undersea cable disruption is still a matter of conjecture. As opposed to most breaks, there are circumstances here supporting, though not proving, the theory that this was an intentional act. We will certainly learn more when the cuts are located and inspected, though it’s possible we may never have a conclusive explanation.

Regardless of the cause, we should take this moment to evaluate how we can make the undersea cable system resilient.

People who have abandoned their landlines for mobile phones may recoil at the fact that we use seemingly old-school physical wires that stretch enormous distances, rather than satellites, to connect the world.

Satellites do not offer a realistic replacement for cables yet. Connections through satellites are too slow and the bandwidth too low to come close to what cables offer. In any event, satellites may prove to be vulnerable as well, particularly if countries move to develop anti-satellite capabilities as Russia is reportedly doing.

Undersea cables are the only contender to handle international communications for now. When a cable fails, it matters. It is essential that there are alternative cables, of sufficient capacity and operating at sufficient speed, to take up the traffic immediately.

As a bonus, having fallback routes at the ready means that intentional attacks will be less effective and thus presumably less likely. The single best defense is to have lots of modern cables, running on different routes, connecting geographically dispersed landing stations.

That’s easier said than done. Designing and building an undersea cable system is an extremely expensive and long-term endeavor. A transcontinental cable can cost hundreds of millions of dollars and may take close to a decade to complete.

