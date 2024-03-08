Editor’s Note: Liam Kerr co-founded WelcomePAC, which supports Democrats who persuade independent and GOP voters. He writes the WelcomeStack (www.welcomestack.org) newsletter. The views expressed in this piece are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
CNN —
Are the progressive activists who harassed West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema happy now?
The two centrist senators recently announced their departures after years of serving as a “heat shield” for their moderate and electorally vulnerable Democratic colleagues by publicly holding up controversial legislation and drawing subsequent attacks from liberal critics.