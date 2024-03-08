World / Middle East
Israeli-built road cuts across Gaza Strip
Israeli road splitting Gaza in two has reached the Mediterranean coast, satellite imagery shows

Richard Allen Greene
By Celine Alkhaldi, Allegra Goodwin and Richard Allen Greene, CNN
7 minute read
Published 1:54 PM EST, Fri March 8, 2024