Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced Friday that its drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, called Relyvrio, did not show significant benefit in a large clinical trial and may be withdrawn from the market.

New results from a large phase 3 clinical trial, called Phoenix, showed that the drug did not outperform a placebo in improving participants’ ALS functional scale, a measure of their ability to breathe, swallow and speak after 48 weeks. It also did not significantly improve patient-reported quality of life, overall survival and respiratory function.

“We are surprised and deeply disappointed by the PHOENIX results,” Justin Klee and Joshua Cohen, co-CEOs of Amylyx, said in a news release. “Over the next eight weeks, our team will continue to engage with regulatory authorities and the ALS community to discuss the results from PHOENIX. We will be led in our decisions by two key principles: doing what is right for people living with ALS, informed by regulatory authorities and the ALS community, and by what the science tells us.”

Amylyx said the discussions in the next eight weeks may include the withdrawal of Relyvrio from market. In the meantime, the drug and patient support services are still available for people living with ALS; however, the company has paused promotion of Relyvrio.

“We are saddened by today’s news and our hearts go out to everyone in the ALS community, which desperately needs new safe and effective treatments,” the nonprofit ALS Association said in an email to CNN. “We are grateful to the FDA and Amylyx for working closely with the ALS community throughout this process.”

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, affects as many as 30,000 people in the United States. It’s a fatal neurodegenerative disease that kills the nerves that make muscles work, affecting the ability to move, speak, swallow and eventually breathe, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The average time from symptom development to death is two to five years.

“ALS is a terrible disease. There are no good treatment options,” said Holly Fernandez Lynch, assistant professor of medical ethics and law at the University of Pennsylvania. “There is an insatiable desire to develop something that is going to modify the course of this disease.”