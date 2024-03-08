CNN —

When Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson shared on TikTok the story of what she says was a marriage gone horribly wrong, she hoped to help others who might be ignoring red flags in their relationships.

Revisiting her pain and revealing a tale that might make others question her judgment, Johnson said, would be worth it if it helped at least one person. Her eight-hour saga of heartache, shared in more than 50 compelling, five to 10-minute TikTok increments, ended up capturing the fascination of millions.

So, has it been worth it?

“It has,” Johnson told CNN in an interview this week. “I’ve had a lot of messages from people who were telling me ‘You know, I went through something very similar. Your story has helped me make decisions in my own relationship.’ So, I definitely would say the overwhelming support has definitely made this worth it.”

Titled “Who TF Did I Marry,”Johnson in her series of posts recounted what she says was her discovery that her former husband was not the man she thought he was.

As she tells it, the former couple met on a dating app shortly before the pandemic, moved in together to quarantine, married in 2021 and split six months later.

Johnson identified her ex only as “Legion,” but he has gone public under his real name, Jerome McCoy, and has refuted her story in interviews with both TMZ and Simply Wavy on YouTube.

McCoy, when reached by CNN over the phone, claimed Johnson was is a woman scorned who was unfaithful in their relationship and is seeking to reap fame and fortune from their brief marriage.

“I left her because she cheated. It was a simple divorce. It was nothing special about it,” he told CNN.

McCoy also claimed to have recently filed a defamation lawsuit against Johnson in Philadelphia. When asked why he would file suit in Pennsylvania given that Johnson lives in Georgia, he explained his attorneys are in Philadelphia and that the suit had been filed Monday in Clayton County, Georgia.

CNN was unable to locate a lawsuit filed by him against Johnson in Clayton County court records.

Johnson refutes McCoy’s claims of her being unfaithful during their marriage and maintains her story is true. The former couple filed for a marriage license in December 2020, married in January 2021 and were divorced in August 2021, according to public records obtained by CNN.