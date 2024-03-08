CNN —

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have been the buzziest subject of football season, but for award season, Jimmy Kimmel isn’t so sure the celebrity couple will get a mention in his opening monologue at the Oscars on Sunday.

When asked if he plans to talk about Swift and Kelce onstage during his fourth time as host of Hollywood’s biggest night, Kimmel told CNN in an interview this week that the duo is “not off limits, but probably played out.”

It’s a careful balance, Kimmel explained, to poke fun at the celebrities gathered inside the Dolby Theatre, while not offending them.

“It’s not that easy. It depends on the person because some people are more sensitive than others,” Kimmel said. “God help you, if I know you. Like, if you’ve been to my house, you’re in trouble on Oscar night.”

For instance, Matt Damon – with whom Kimmel has had a comedic feud for years – will very likely be roasted onstage.

“He is not nominated for an Oscar. He was in ‘Oppenheimer.’ Everyone else was nominated except for him,” Kimmel said gleefully, in what just might be a preview to his schtick on the big night.

Kimmel also confirmed to CNN that Damon will not be in attendance on Sunday. When asked why, the host offered his version of events: “What really happened? He couldn’t get a ticket,” Kimmel quipped. “It’s one of the saddest things I’ve ever heard. He asked if he could come and they told him, ‘Sorry – nominees only.’”

Otherwise, if you don’t know Kimmel personally but have gotten on his bad side lately – well, you may actually be in safe territory.

Former congressman George Santos, who recently filed a lawsuit against Kimmel for allegedly “deceiving” him into creating Cameo videos and then broadcasting them on his show, will not get any airtime devoted to him on Sunday night.

“I think it would make him so happy if he was mentioned at the Oscars and I’m not interested in making him happy,” Kimmel said.