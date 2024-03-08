Seoul, South Korea CNN —

Chae-ran sets the plate of sliced oranges and dragon fruit on the floor, a few feet from the pile of bedding where she sleeps.

At 35 years old she is starting over again, alone in a foreign country, without so much as a photograph or letter from her old life – just a sparse room with bare white walls. But it’s home, and the first place she’s had to herself after a life lived in the shadows.

Chae-ran is among a number of women who fled North Korea – only to be trafficked and sexually exploited in China, where a gender imbalance has created a black market for brides.

She managed to stage a second escape nearly two decades later, through Laos and Thailand. But opportunities for others to take the same path have narrowed since the pandemic, experts say – leaving untold numbers of North Korean girls and women trapped in servitude.

CNN is identifying Chae-ran by a pseudonym for the safety of her family back in North Korea – and the son she left behind in China.

Chae-ran's bedroom in her new home, furnished with help from churches and local organizations in South Korea. Yoonjung Seo/CNN

Escape and exploitation

Chae-ran made her first escape after finishing high school. She’d been assigned a job at a coal mine, like her father and most people in their village near the Chinese border – but the teenager didn’t want to spend her life doing hard labor, deep underground.

She’d seen other villagers crossing the river that separates North Korea from China to find work and wanted to help support her family. So, one day, without telling her mother, she and a friend left home with the help of a broker – people who plan and facilitate the journey out of North Korea for a fee. She remembers it was early evening in autumn; the sky was still light when she crossed the river.

But upon reaching the other side, she and her friend were put into cars and driven into northwestern China, where they were given a choice, she said: entertain customers at a bar, or marry a Chinese man.

“I wanted to cry but I knew nothing could change even if I did,” she said, speaking in Korean during a conversation with CNN. “I thought I couldn’t work at a bar so that left me only one option, marrying a Chinese man.”

Shortly afterward, Chae-ran says she was separated from her friend, who she never saw again, and introduced to the man who had bought her, a Chinese farmer eight years her senior.

“I didn’t like the man because he was short, but I didn’t want to be sold again so I stayed quiet,” she said.

She was brought to the man’s village, in the mountains of northeastern Hebei province, close to the capital Beijing. “Honestly, they seemed poorer than my family,” she said. “The houses in the village were made from mud and stones, and the windows didn’t have glass but thin paper.”

Since she couldn’t speak Chinese, she couldn’t communicate with the farmer or his family, and felt she couldn’t run away. That was 17 years ago.

Many like Chae-ran leave their isolated home nation hoping to find freedom and opportunity once across the Chinese border, only to be trafficked by the brokers they hired. One 2019 investigation by the London-based Korea Future Initiative (KFI) claimed that tens of thousands of North Korean girls and women were being exploited this way, including some as young as 12.

Men far outnumber women in China, largely due to its former one-child policy and families’ traditional preference for sons. Human traffickers are reportedly attempting to fill that gap by selling North Korean girls and women – some into marriage, while others are enslaved in brothels or made to perform graphic acts on webcams, according to researchers and organizations that help refugees.

Once a victim enters a forced marriage, she is often raped, given no choice but to have children, and compelled into domestic or manual labor, according to the KFI report.

CNN was not able to independently verify claims made in the report. Other reports by the US State Department and rights groups including Human Rights Watch have reached similar conclusions.

Chae-ran said her so-called “husband” didn’t treat her badly, but she was required to obey him, and he presented her as his wife. Within eight weeks of being sold, Chae-ran became pregnant. She said she didn’t want to have a child with him and attempted to induce a miscarriage, but failed and gave birth to a son.

“The baby was so beautiful,” she said. “When I saw my pretty baby, I changed my mind.”