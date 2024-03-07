CNN —

It was another month for the record books, and not in a good way. Last month was the planet’s hottest February on record, marking the ninth straight month that global records tumbled.

1. 2024 elections

Now that former President Donald Trump is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, attention is returning to the various legal battles swirling around him. The Supreme Court will hear arguments on April 25 in the blockbuster case over whether Trump may claim immunity from prosecution in the federal election subversion case. Separately, Trump’s New York criminal trial is slated to begin on March 25 in which he is charged with felonies related to hush-money payments made to his former attorney Michael Cohen ahead of the 2016 election. The former president’s attorneys are now trying to cast doubt on the allegations and limit what can go before the jury when the trial begins. Meanwhile, prosecutors in Arizona have issued several grand jury subpoenas in recent weeks to people connected to eff