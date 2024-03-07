Golf legend Annika Sorenstam achieved almost every major accolade in her sport. But it’s what comes after that means the most

Former pro golfer Annika Sorenstam hits a shot out of the bunker, pictured here, during her first tour win in 1995. "It was a big turning point because all of a sudden it's like ... I felt like I belong out here," she told CNN. Look through the gallery for more moments from Sorenstam's record-setting career.
J.D. Cuban/Getty Images
Sorenstam posing with her historic scorecard showing a 59 at the Moon Valley Country Club in Phoenix, Arizona in 2001.
Scott Halleran/Allsport/Getty Images
Sorenstam pictured here on the practice range before playing in a PGA tournament at the Colonial on May 22, 2003. She said the opportunity came about after a reporter had asked her if she'd ever compete against men, to which she said "I was like, well, why not, like sure I would love to do that. So it was very spontaneous."
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Sorenstam, pictured here holding the "Player Of The Year" trophy in 2003, has won this award eight times during her pro career, which remains the record.