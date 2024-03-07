Sign up for CNN’s Sleep, But Better newsletter series. Our seven-part guide has helpful hints to achieve better sleep.

CNN —

Every night at 11 p.m. sharp, my dog corrals me into my bedroom, and then at 7 a.m. he has his nose in my face ready to start the day — which might be a problem come Daylight Saving Time.

When the clocks spring forward an hour on March 10, I will know that Milo and I have to make adjustments to the routine, but he will not.

And that can be a bigger problem than it seems. Although only shifting by one hour, the switch to Daylight Saving Time can significantly impact our circadian rhythms, sleep expert Dr. Rajkumar Dasgupta said in a previous article. Dasgupta is an associate professor of clinical medicine at Huntington Health in Pasadena, California.

Fortunately, there are ways to make the transition a little easier for your cats and dogs — and in turn, yourself.

Don’t have your cats on a schedule

The shift to Daylight Saving Time shouldn’t be an issue at all for your cat because certified feline behavior experts Linda Hall and Rita Reimers of the Cat Behavior Alliance recommend not having Fluffy on a schedule to begin with.

Since domesticated cats depend on their people to eat, a cat that normally eats at 7 a.m. is going to start getting very concerned if 7:05 rolls around and the food bowl is empty, Hall said.

Instead, Hall and Reimers recommend using behavioral routines and phrases to indicate that food is coming. And make sure that feeding isn’t the first thing you do in the morning, or else you will have a feline friend pestering you every time you get up in the night, Reimers added.

Hall always plays with her cats for a few minutes before feeding, and now they know not to panic for food if playtime hasn’t come yet. Reimers asks her cats “something to eat?” and that phrase means they can get excited for breakfast.

In the wild, cats typically hunt at dusk and dawn, so that is likely when they will be the most active. If you don’t want to be woken up by a playful cat at dawn, Hall recommends putting toys and enrichment activities around the house before going to bed at night so your pet has something to do before you wake up.

Inch back your dog’s clock