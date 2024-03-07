CNN —

Melatonin products have become increasingly popular among US adults and a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 11,000 children have landed in the emergency room in recent years after ingesting it while unsupervised.

Melatonin is a hormone produced by the brain in response to darkness and regulates the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle, or circadian rhythm. Melatonin supplements, often sold as flavored gummies, can help someone struggling to fall asleep due to jet lag or sleep-wake disorders commonly seen in shift workers.

For the new report, researchers from the CDC and US Consumer Product Safety Commission identified cases involving children age 5 and younger who were taken to the emergency department between 2019 and 2022 after ingesting melatonin without supervision.

Based on nearly 300 identified cases, the researchers estimated that 10,930 emergency department visits occurred during that time period, accounting for about 7% of all ER visits in the US for unsupervised medication exposures in infants and young children.

More than half of accidental ingestions involved children between 3 and 5 years old and the majority of visits did not involve additional medications.

While the type of melatonin ingested was not specified during most visits, the report shows that children had almost always swallowed the product. Based on emergency department visits where the dosage form was specified, researchers estimated that melatonin gummies were involved in nearly 5,000 cases.

Melatonin is a supplement and is not regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration. A recent study published in the journal JAMA found that 25 products labeled as melatonin gummies contained dangerous levels of the hormone while other contained no melatonin and contained only cannabidiol, or CBD.

“These discrepancies in ingredients or strength could pose additional risk” to children, the CDC researchers wrote.

Among emergency department visits with documentation of the melatonin container, about three-quarters involved bottles — suggesting that young children were able to open the bottles or that the bottles were not closed properly.