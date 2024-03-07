Lisbon, Portugal CNN —

Afonso Mestre proudly displays the Portugal-shaped pin badge for the Chega party on his green knit sweater, as he greets people on a sunny and crisp morning in Cartaxo, an hour’s drive from the capital, Lisbon.

The 20-year-old took time off his bachelor’s degree to be here, campaigning for the man who he believes will change Portugal.

“I don’t believe in parties, I believe in people,” Mestre says. “Before Chega, I already identified with André.”

By André, Mestre means André Ventura, the populist former football pundit at the helm of Portugal’s radical right-wing party, Chega. Chega translates to “Enough,” and it has been the country’s third-most popular political force, since winning more than 7% of votes in the last elections, in 2022.

Portugal is one of dozens of countries that are holding elections this year, making 2024 a pivotal year in international affairs. There are signs that a lurch to the right is brewing in many European nations, just as Donald Trump leaps toward the Republican nomination in the US election in November.

Founded in 2019, polls suggest that the fledgling Chega party may get 15% in Sunday’s snap general elections, called after a corruption scandal that implicated members of the country’s ruling party forced the prime minister to resign.

Chega is polling third, behind what are, historically, Portugal’s two main parties — the center-right Social Democratic Party (PSD), which is running as part of a right-wing coalition named Democratic Alliance (AD), and the incumbent center-left Socialist Party (PS).

“I think we’re on a great path,” Mestre says.

Afonso Mestre, 20, stands next to a Chega party campaign booth. Vasco Cotovio/CNN

While 15% won’t be enough to rule Portugal, it may be enough to split the vote and shake things up, and put Chega in the powerful position of kingmaker.

If the right-wing AD coalition is unable to form a government on its own, or with the remaining center or right-wing parties, it may be forced to enter talks with Chega.

AD leader, Luis Montenegro, has been campaigning on a platform for change, following eight years of government by the center-left. His version, he says, is “positive,” “safe” and “stable” and contrasts with other options, chief among them Chega.

He has sought to present his coalition as the right’s credible choice and has said he has no intention of aligning himself with the radical right.

However, others in his party have refused to rule out the idea of bringing Chega into t