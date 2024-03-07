Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript The Weekly News quiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

March 8, 2024

Today on CNN 10, we kick off the show by putting the spotlight on two extraordinary women who impacted the world – an unsung hero of the US racial justice movement, and a New Zealand suffragist who helped the country become the first to grant women the right to vote. Next, CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta examines a therapeutic breakthrough at Synchron, where researchers developed a brain chip that can translate neural activity into computer commands. Finally, astronomers are over-the-moon with excitement for this latest discovery, the oldest ever “dead” galaxy has been spotted. All that and more on today’s episode of CNN 10.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. Name NASA’s “quiet” supersonic experimental aircraft that may revolutionize air travel.

2. In what country are doctors protesting the government’s plans to increase medical school admissions?

3. What’s the name of the flower that can take years to bloom and smells like rotting flesh?

4. Where did the US recently begin to airdrop emergency humanitarian assistance?

5. Name the sea where Philippine and Chinese ships collided in disputed waters this week.

6. What inundated a Utah town due to a windstorm?

7. The Environmental Defense Fund launched a satellite to locate and image leaks of which greenhouse gas?

8. Cookie Monster got in the news recently discussing which economic trend?

9. How old is our Universe?

10. This civil rights pioneer refused to give a seat to a White passenger 9 months before Rosa Parks.

