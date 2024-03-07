CNN —

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is suffering a mass bleaching event, the reef’s marine park authority confirmed Friday, the result of soaring ocean temperatures caused by the global climate crisis.

This is the seventh mass bleaching event to hit the vast, ecologically important site and the fifth in only eight years.

Aerial surveys conducted by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority and Australian Institute of Marine Science spanned two-thirds of the marine park and confirmed “a widespread, often called mass, coral bleaching event is unfolding across the Great Barrier Reef.”

The unfolding bleaching event follows similar reports from coral reefs around the world during the past 12 months, the reef’s managers said.

This is a developing story. More to come.