CNN —

A major Haitian port terminal was broken into Thursday amid ongoing violence in the country.

The Caribbean Port Services terminal in Port-au-Prince was breached around 8 a.m. by people breaking into the gated warehouse area that houses many containers, two security sources tell CNN.

Video from Thursday morning of the port shows hundreds of people on the streets around the port and what appears to be dozens of people breaking into the gated warehouse. The upheaval at the port continues, the source said.

The privately-owned Caribbean Port Services (CPS) terminal is considered a significant link in Haiti’s food import supply chain.

According to its LinkedIn page, CPS is “a merger of most shipping agents and terminal operators functioning at the public complex of the International Port of Port-au-Prince since 1978.”

Caribbean Port Services did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment.

Meanwhile, the state of emergency in Haiti has been extended to April 3, according to a decree from the Haitian government on Thursday.

A curfew has been extended to March 10.

This is a developing story and will be updated.