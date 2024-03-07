CNN —

Three inmates who escaped from prison in Grenada have been charged with killing two Americans after allegedly hijacking their yacht last month to flee to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, police said Thursday.

The Royal Granada Police Force said in a statement that Ron Mitchell, Atiba Stanisclaus and Trevon Robertson were each charged with two counts of capital murder over the presumed deaths of Americans Ralph Hendry and Kathleen Brandel.

The three suspects have also been charged with escaping lawful custody, housebreaking, robbery and kidnapping. Stanislaus was separately charged with one count of rape.

The latest police update did not make clear who Stanislaus is accused of raping and did not provide information on whether the bodies of the couple had been recovered.

Hendry and Brandel, based in Virginia, were living out a long-held dream of cruising the Caribbean in their sailing yacht called Simplicity, to Antigua when they went missing, according to their yacht club, the Salty Dawg Sailing Association.

Their vessel was found abandoned in neighboring St. Vincent and the Grenadines on February 21, with the husband and wife nowhere to be found, the yacht club said.

Authorities in Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines launched joint investigations to track down the suspects who allegedly left behind a violent scene on the missing couple’s yacht, including blood stains.

Last week, Grenada police commissioner Don McKenzie said in a news conference the couple was likely thrown overboard during the hijacking, and information suggests the escapees “disposed of the occupants” while traveling between Grenada and St. Vincent, about 80 miles away.

Their alleged killers committed “several criminal acts including bodily harm to the couple” while sailing, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said last week. When authorities eventually recovered the yacht, the scene was “consistent with signs of violence,” the police force said.

All three suspects made their first court appearance in St. George’s Magistrate’s Court in Grenada on Thursday and were remanded to prison. They are due back in court on March 27.

CNN has reached out to the police for more information.