Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

CNN —

Astronomers have spotted the oldest “dead” galaxy ever observed while studying the cosmos with the James Webb Space Telescope, and it’s one of the deepest views into the distant universe made with the observatory to date.

The galaxy existed when the universe was only about 700 million years into its current age of about 13.8 billion years. But something made the galaxy suddenly halt star formation almost as quickly as star birth had begun more than 13 billion years ago, and the researchers have yet to uncover the cause.

A report describing the discovery appeared Wednesday in the journal Nature. Studying the galaxy could reveal new insights about the early universe and the factors that affect star formation within galaxies, according to the authors.

“The first few hundred million years of the universe was a very active phase, with lots of gas clouds collapsing to form new stars,” said lead study author Tobias Looser, doctoral student in extragalactic astrophysics at the University of Cambridge’s Kavli Institute for Cosmology, in a statement. “Galaxies need a rich supply of gas to form new stars, and the early universe was like an all-you-can-eat buffet.”

The research team was surprised to find a so-called dead galaxy that essentially lived fast and died young so soon after the big bang that created the universe.

“It’s (usually) only later in the universe that we start to see galaxies stop forming stars, whether that’s due to a black hole or something else,” said study coauthor Dr. Francesco D’Eugenio, astrophysicist and postdoctoral research associate at the Kavli Institute for Cosmology, in a statement.

What causes galaxies to die

Star formation ceases when environmental factors starve a galaxy of the gas needed to seed the birth of new stars.

Supermassive black holes or the violent interactions of stars can be the culprits that eject gas from galaxies, bringing star formation to a quick halt. Or, the act of star birth can consume so much gas that there isn’t time for enough to be replenished to ensure the process will continue in the future.

“We’re not sure if any of those scenarios can explain what we’ve now seen with Webb,” said study coauthor Roberto Maiolino, professor of experimental astrophysics at the Cavendish Laboratory and the Kavli Institute for Cosmology at the University of Cambridge, in a statement.

“Until now, to understand the early universe, we’ve used models based on the modern universe. But now that we can see so much further back in time, and observe that the star formation was quenched so rapidly in this galaxy, models based on the modern universe may need to be revisited,” Maiolino added.