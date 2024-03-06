Tennessee state lawmakers advance bill that could ban the LGBTQ Pride flag in schools

Chandelis Duster
By Chandelis Duster, CNN
4 minute read
Published 7:15 AM EST, Wed March 6, 2024
Pride flags are seen at the Tennessee state capitol Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Nashville.
George Walker IV/AP
State lawmakers in Tennessee could soon pass a bill that would limit the types of flags that can be displayed in public schools, sparking outcry from LGBTQ advocates who say the measure is an attempt to ban the Pride flag and curtail free speech.

The Tennessee state House advanced HB 1605 to the state Senate Thursday, an amendment to the Tennessee Code that sets out which flags can be displayed in schools. The new bill designates several types of flags that can be displayed, including the U.S. flag, the official Tennessee state flag, and any flag that is protected by the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act.

Critics argue that including the Tennessee Heritage Protection Act in the amendment would allow the Confederate flag to be displayed, while banning the Pride flag.

The Heritage Protection Act, which went into effect in 2013, states “no memorial regarding a historic conflict, historic entity, historic event … that is, or is located on, public property, may be removed, renamed, relocated, altered, rededicated, or otherwise disturbed or altered.”

The law specifically notes memorials and flags dedicated to what some euphemistically call the “War Between the States,” but is historically known as the Civil War, cannot be removed. Although the law does not specifically name the Confederate flag, many critics have noted that it would be protected under the act.

Tennessee state Rep. Gino Bulso, a Republican, said he introduced HB1605 last November after receiving complaints from parents in his district about the Pride flag and after contentious debates over whether the flag should be allowed in classrooms erupted during a local school board meeting.

Last month, during a Tennessee House education subcommittee hearing, Bulso said the bill “does not allow any other flag beyond the 10 that are listed” to be displayed, adding that the ban also includes “flags that teachers are currently using to indoctrinate students in a particular set of values, including the Pride flag which is becoming more ubiquitous in schools.”

Several people at the hearing groaned in response to Bulso’s claim that teachers were “indoctrinating” students by displaying the Pride flag.

On the floor of the state house, Democratic State Rep. Justin Pearson called the bill “immoral and unjust” and proposed an unsuccessful amendment that would have banned Confederate flags from being displayed.

Despite the criticism, Bulso remained undeterred.

“[It] really addresses one issue, which is whether parents should be the ones who decide what values their children are exposed to when they go to school,” he said during the meeting of the house committee that debated and voted on the bill.

If it passes, HB1605 would also give a parent or guardian of a student “standing to file a civil action” against public or charter schools to enforce the amendment.

Gay Freedom Day Parade participants march through United Nations Plaza in San Francisco on June 25, 1978. The event drew gay and straight sympathizers from all across the nation who gathered to watch 100 decorated floats and 250 groups of banner-carrying marchers. The parade attracted an estimated 240,000, including participants, police said.
AP
Harvey Milk at San Francisco's Gay Pride Parade in 1978.
Terry Schmitt/San Francisco Chronicle/AP
Gilbert Baker, the artist who designed the Rainbow Flag, making 500 new flags for an installation in 1998.
Jerry Telfer/San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images
A Pride flag is waved during the International Lesbian & Gay Freedom Day Parade in San Francisco in 1985.
Bromberger HooverPhotography/Getty Images
Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Bullen, of Westborough, Mass., left, holds an American flag as U.S. Army veteran Ian Ryan, of Dennis, Mass., front right, rolls up an OutVets banner after marching with a group representing LGBT military veterans in a 2014 Veterans Day parade in Boston. It was the first time a group representing LGBT military veterans marched in the parade.
Steven Senne/AP
The White House, lit up in the rainbow colors after the US Supreme Court's 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide. The Supreme Court ruled on June 15, 2020 that a landmark civil rights law protects gay and transgender workers from workplace discrimination, handing the movement for LGBT equality a stunning victory.
Zach Gibson/The New York Times/Redux