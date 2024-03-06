CNN —

Gold prices have hit another record high. Why are investors taking such a shine? It could be they’re betting the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates soon, or they’re using the precious metal as a hedge against inflation.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Primaries

We’re one step closer to a November rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump as results from Super Tuesday’s primaries roll in. Both notched huge wins across more than a dozen voting states, but there were still signs of potential weaknesses, like progressives casting ballots for “uncommitted” rather than Biden and college-educated suburbanites choosing former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley over Trump. Haley, who secured only a fraction of available GOP delegates, is expected to announce today that she is exiting the Republican presidential race. Trump hasn’t indicated he’ll offer any olive branches to his challenger and attacked Haley in an interview yesterday. North Carolina, which barely tipped for Trump in 2020, also chose its two candidates for a high-stakes governor’s race.