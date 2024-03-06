Editor’s Note: David Mark is a political journalist, author and public speaker. He is the author of “Going Dirty: The Art of Negative Campaigning” and co-author of “Dog Whistles, Walk-Backs, and Washington Handshakes: Decoding the Jargon Slang and Bluster of American Political Speech.” The views expressed in this commentary are his own. Read more opinion at CNN.

Former President Donald Trump is the closest thing in modern political history to an incumbent who doesn’t hold the office.

After all, Americans chose Trump for president in 2016 and, after his 2020 defeat, he has hardly disappeared from public view. This gives Trump virtually 100% name recognition.

It also gives him top advisers with years of presidential campaign experience and political operations in key primary states that helped him sew up the Republican nomination while barely breaking a sweat. But these considerable advantages also raise questions about his general election chances given his inability to completely win over Republican primary voters.

Despite effectively clinching the Republican nomination with a near-sweep of Super Tuesday states, Trump couldn’t escape the shadow cast by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Haley dropped out Wednesday after consistently winning 30% or so of the GOP primary vote in the states she competed in. That is a minority of the party, but it is not a small number of party malcontents heading into what is expected to be an extremely tight general election matchup with President Joe Biden.

Presidents in modern political history who have faced serious primary challenges haven’t fared well in general elections. Each survived politically to win their party’s nominations, but challengers revealed their weaknesses that the opposing party nominee then exploited to defeat them.

That could happen this year after the primary fight between Trump and Haley, who was US ambassador to the United Nations in his administration for nearly two years and used that credential and more conventional Republican views on foreign policy to win over some disaffected GOP primary-goers. Voter interviews also often cited Trump’s temperament and unpresidential behavior in explaining their preference for her.

At the ballot box, Haley steadily earned votes over her old boss among the suburban, professional class, the often independent voters who make or break presidential campaigns in swing states like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Though at least some of these voters are likely to ultimately back Trump in the fall, the numbers suggest a small but meaningful minority of defectors from Trump could vote for President Joe Biden instead or sit out the White House race.

History underscores the bad omen this kind of vote diversion has traditionally augured for presidential incumbents, the closest proxy to Trump’s current position. The last time a president faced a serious intraparty challenge was in 1992 when Pat Buchanan sought the Republican nomination against President George H.W. Bush and ended up scarring the incumbent badly.

Buchanan, a former GOP White House aide and later a syndicated columnist, ran on a populist-nationalist right-wing platform that in many ways presaged Trump’s 2016 presidential win. While Buchanan never beat Bush in a primary race, he exposed ideological rifts within the Republican Party, including in several states that Democratic nominee Bill Clinton would capture that November. That disaffection with the incumbent on issues of trade and immigration also helped independent presidential candidate Ross Perot peel away 19% of the popular vote, though he captured no states in the Electoral College.

Before that, in 1980, Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy challenged President Jimmy Carter for the Democratic nomination from the left. Despite losing a string of early contests, Kennedy rallied and won some later primaries, carrying his fight to the national party convention that August. Carter prevailed, but Kennedy’s challenge had already severely damaged his campaign, and the incumbent lost in a landslide to Republican rival Ronald Reagan, the former California governor.

