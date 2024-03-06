Editor’s Note: Keith Magee is senior fellow and visiting professor in cultural justice at University College London Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose. He is chair and professor of practice in social justice at Newcastle University and the author of “Prophetic Justice: Essays and Reflections on Race, Religion and Politics.” The views expressed in this commentary are his own. Read more opinion on CNN.

As a Black American academic with a keen interest in US politics, I’m often asked during this fractious, deeply worrying time in our democracy why a small but not insignificant number of Black voters appear to be turning to former President Donald Trump.

I always point out that that is entirely the wrong question.

Yes, growing numbers of Black Americans are telling pollsters they’re considering voting Republican, perhaps for the first time in their lives. And yes, this is a source of real anxiety for Democrats, who are mobilizing even as I write this in an effort to keep those voters in the fold.

But as I see it, the far more pressing question is why so few working-class White people say they intend to vote Democrat for president. In fact, Republicans have won the White vote in every election for nearly the last 50 years.

Could President Biden, who claims to have labor-friendly policies, be the one to turn the tide by appealing to the White working class and giving his party a much-needed electoral boost in the process? After all, issues affecting poor White voters, such as health care, higher education and increased access to childcare have long been traditional Democratic priorities. So, what is going wrong?

If you are White, even if a high school degree is the most education you have attained, you have won the “racial lottery” in America: As a result of our shocking racial wealth gap and systemic racism, you are still more likely than your Black or brown peers to have savings to fall back on, and your family may well have up to eight times more wealth. And you are still less likely than your Black or brown fellow citizens to live in a low-income household, be killed by police violence, die in pregnancy or childbirth.

And yet, White working-class resentment continues to simmer.

In his 1935 book “Black Reconstruction in America,” W.E.B. Du Bois described the “public and psychological wage” that racism served up to White workers in the post-Civil War South. Any White person, he argued, whatever class they were, was treated with more deference and possessed more power than any Black person.

But the privilege of White skin might be perceived as being far less of an advantage in 21st century America if you are hard-working but poor. And it might be of little comfort if — rightly or wrongly — you feel undervalued and ignored. One group that springs to mind are Rust Belt workers, many of whom lost jobs while others saw their earning power erode in the 1990s and blame then-Democratic President Bill Clinton and concessions he made under the NAFTA trade accords.

Democratic presidential contenders ever since — including his wife, 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — have been paying dearly for the trade deal. They’ve garnered diminishing support from blue-collar White voters who have been convinced — rightly or wrongly — that the trade deal was responsible for the outsourcing of US jobs.

Many poor Whites, around the time of Trump’s ascent, told pollsters about lost prosperity and social standing, and described their future as bleak. Amid the hyped-up culture wars and battles over identity politics that have raged ever since, many MAGA supporters clearly feel seen by Trump.

Some non-college educated White voters likely think Democrats are out to belittle them — Hillary Clinton’s horrendously misjudged “basket of deplorables” comment no doubt still rankles for more than a few. That gaffe echoed Obama’s off-the-cuff remark in 2008 that “bitter” low-income voters “cling to guns or religion” — comments that didn’t endear him to the White working class, either.

That feeling of grievance is an area where White and Black voters differ dramatically: As Dr. Caroline Graham of the Brookings Institution has pointed out, poor Black Americans tend to be remarkably optimistic about their prospects, possibly due to higher levels of resilience, but also in recognition of their admittedly very gradual gains in economic status and life expectancy.