Dorothy Beal switches up where and when she runs to avoid a pattern in case someone is watching her. She also waves at passing runners who appear friendly so that if she goes missing, someone may be able to pinpoint where she was last seen, she says.

Emily Scaglione doesn’t wear her hair in a ponytail while running because she fears it could give an attacker something to latch onto. And Veronica Amele avoids putting her hoodie over her head because she says it blocks her peripheral vision if someone’s approaching from behind.

Female runners have long endured catcalls and unwanted advances from men who sometimes follow them. But last month’s killing of student Laken Riley, who was attacked while jogging on a wooded trail in Athens, Georgia, has renewed safety fears among women who run alone.

Like the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher nearly two years ago in Tennessee or the killing of Molly Tibbetts in Iowa in 2018, the deadly attack on Riley is another reminder of the risks facing female runners, several women told CNN.

A survey by Adidas of runners in nine countries, including the US, last year revealed that 92% of women say they feel concerned for their safety when they go for a run. More than two-thirds of the women surveyed take specific safety precautions, including running alongside a friend or partner who can protect them.

“Any time I hear of another woman’s life senselessly taken while running, it’s a stark reminder that we are never entirely safe and that I must protect myself to the best of my abilities,” Beal says. “But I can be vigilant, even hypervigilant, and something could still happen to me. The responsibility should not be on women to prevent their own attacks.”

CNN talked to a handful of female runners across the US about their experiences and the safety measures they take.

She’s run 47 marathons. One incident with her kids changed everything

Dorothy Beal says she has been a runner for more than two decades and has completed 47 marathons. About 10 years ago, she says a man chased her while she was running with her three children in a triple stroller, changing her perspective on safety.

The man pursued her in a car and yelled obscenities at her as she pushed the stroller, her body in fight-or-flight mode, she says. It was the first time a stranger had hurled vulgar words at her while she was running, but not the last time, says Beal, a running coach who lives in Brambleton, Virginia.

Passing strangers in cars or bicycles also have commented about her body while she runs, she says. Because of these incidents, she’s added several safety measures.

Dorothy Beal says she changes her route often so she does not establish a running pattern for a potential attacker. Dorothy Beal

“I vary when I run, where I run, and how far I run so that no one can establish a pattern of when I leave my house or where I’m going and for how lo