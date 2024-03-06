CNN —

Tissue samples from the brain of the man who killed 18 people during a shooting rampage at a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, in October showed evidence of traumatic brain injury but not the neurological disorder CTE, according to the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

Robert Card, 40, was a US Army reservist and certified firearms instructor who’d been hospitalized and ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation about three months before the shootings. He had no combat deployments, according to records provided by the Army. Card died of a self-inflicted gunshot, and his body was found two days after the October 25 shootings.

The Concussion Legacy Foundation said in a statement Wednesday that Card is thought to have been exposed to “thousands of low-level blasts” in his time at an Army hand grenade training range.

Low-level blast exposure has been associated with symptoms that can include concentration and memory problems, irritability and slowed reaction times. Research has found that some people who have had low-level blast exposure, such as in the military or in law enforcement, have elevated levels of proteins in their blood that are associated with traumatic brain injury.

The Maine Chief Medical Examiner’s Office requested a postmortem study of Card’s brain from the Boston University CTE Center “due to the combined history of military experience and actions,” Lindsey Chasteen, the office’s administrator, said in a statement in December. However, she noted that the findings wouldn’t change the results of his autopsy.

The study found that “Robert Card had evidence of traumatic brain injury. … There was no evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE),” Dr. Ann McKee, director of BU’s CTE Center – which frequently collaborates with the Concussion Legacy Foundation – said in Wednesday’s statement. “These findings align with our previous studies on the effects of blast injury in humans and experimental models. While I cannot say with certainty that these pathological findings underlie Mr. Card’s behavioral changes in the last 10 months of life, based on our previous work, brain injury likely played a role in his symptoms.”

A traumatic brain injury usually results from a blow to the head or severe shaking forceful enough to shake the brain inside the skull. It can range from mild – also known as a concussion – to severe and cause symptoms including headache, dizziness, loss of balance, depression, anxiety, mood swings and behavioral changes.

Repeated brain trauma or shaking can lead to CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a debilitating neurological disorder. It’s a form of dementia that can include symptoms of depression, anger and forgetfulness and is formally diagnosed only after death, through brain samples taken from an autopsy.

A federal law enforcement source told CNN that the Army gave Card a “Command Referral” to seek treatment after he said he was “hearing voices” and for having thoughts about “hurting other soldiers.” A National Guard spokesperson confirmed to CNN t