CNN —

High levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, can form in acne treatment products containing benzoyl peroxide, according to a new report from Valisure, an independent laboratory.

The report says benzene “can form at unacceptably high levels” in both prescription and over-the-counter benzoyl peroxide products, and results from Valisure’s tests showing that some products could form more than 800 times the “conditionally restricted” US Food and Drug Administration concentration limit for benzene.

Tests involving dozens of these products suggest that when benzoyl peroxide acne treatments are stored or handled at high temperatures – such as when left in a hot car at more than 150 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 14 days – they can generate high levels of benzene, the lab announced Wednesday.

In one test, a ProActiv acne product was stored at 158 degrees Fahrenheit for nearly 17 hours. The lab not only detected benzene inside the product but benzene gas was found in the airspace around the product – which was the equivalent of air typically found in a compact car – at around 1,270 times the threshold that the US Environmental Protection Agency has for long-term inhalation exposure to benzene, according to the lab.

Other types of acne treatment products that were tested, such as those containing salicyclic acid or adapalene, did not appear to have the issue of forming high levels of benzene, according to the lab.

Benzene is one of the 20 most widely used chemicals in the United States, and people are exposed “mainly by breathing in air containing benzene,” according the American Cancer Society, which was not involved in Valisure’s report.

Benzene is a chemical formed from both natural and human-made processes, and it evaporates into the air very quickly.

It can be used to make chemicals for things like plastics and synthetic fibers, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s also used in a variety of products including lubricants, dyes, detergents and drugs.

“Natural sources of benzene include volcanoes and forest fires. Benzene is also a natural part of crude oil, gasoline, and cigarette smoke,” the CDC says.

On Tuesday, Valisure sent a citizen petition to the FDA in which the lab described an initial analysis of 175 acne treatment products, finding that 99 of them contained benzoyl peroxide, and among those products specifically, native benzene was detected in 94.