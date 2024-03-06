Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

Stone tools unearthed in a quarry in Ukraine belonged to ancient humans who used them more than a million years ago, according to new research.

The fresh dating analysis of the artifacts reveals the earliest known presence of hominins in Europe, said Roman Garba, an archaeologist at the Czech Academy of Sciences in Prague. The first humans to inhabit Europe made their way from east to west, the report also suggested.

Initial dating of the Korolevo archaeological site, discovered in the 1970s, suggested it had been used for more than 800,000 years. Archaeologists have recovered 90,000 stone tools from the site, which lies close to Ukraine’s southwestern border with Hungary and Romania.

Some 90,000 stone tools made by early humans have been found at the site but no human fossils. Roman Garba

To determine the ages of the stone tools in the lowermost archaeological layer more accurately, the team used a relatively new dating method that involved analyzing radioactive particles inside mineral grains that were produced by cosmic rays — charged particles that travel through space and rain down on Earth.

“It’s like a cosmic clock that unleashes human history,” said Garba, lead author of the study published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

The shower of radiation as cosmic rays interact with the atmosphere can penetrate rock, creating cosmogenic nuclides, or isotopes. Scientists measure the rate of decay of these nuclides to determine how long the previously exposed rock has been shielded from cosmogenic nuclides once buried below Earth’s surface where the isotopes can’t form.

Garba‘s colleagues measured two nuclides, aluminum-26 and beryllium-10, found in quartz grains from seven pebbles discovered in the same layer as the stone tools. Using two methods of calculation, the researchers determined they were 1.4 million years old.

“It’s a very complicated to process the samples,” Garba said. “You need two to three months of everyday work to grind, clean and separate the sample.”