The 96th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday and while the gowns and the guests will be beautiful, we’ll be watching to get in our feelings with moving acceptance speeches.

Honestly, the crazier or more emotional, the better.

Let’s look back at some of the more unforgettable Oscars speeches from ceremonies in recent decades.

Roberto Benigni, “Life is Beautiful” (1999)

Director and actor Roberto Benigni jumps on the back of some chairs in excitement after winning the Oscar for best foreign language film for "Life is Beautiful" at the Oscars in 1999. Eric Draper/AP

When director and actor Roberto Benigni won the Oscar for best foreign language film in 1999, he jumped up, walked over neighboring chairs, clutched Steven Spielberg’s hand along his path, then, quite literally, bounced his way to the stage to yell, “This is a moment of joyl!”

Rewatching video of the moment is an instant mood boost

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Revenant” (2016)

Leonardo DiCaprio accepts the Oscar for outstanding performance by a lead actor for "The Revenant" at the Academy Awards in 2016. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar in 2016 for his performance as lead actor in “The Revenant.” DiCaprio used his moment in the spotlight to urge people to work together to address the threat of climate change.

“I thank you all for this amazing award tonight,” DiCaprio said. “Let us not take this planet for granted. I do not take tonight for granted.”

Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave” (2014)

Lupita Nyong'o accepting the award for best actress in a supporting role for "12 Years a Slave" during the Oscars in 2013. John Shearer/Invision/AP

There were few dry eyes in the audience when Nyong’o won for her performance in the drama “12 Years a Slave.” Her poignant speech concluded with a powerful message.

“When I look down at this golden statue, may it remind me and every little child that no matter where you are from, your dreams are valid,” she said.

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (2023)

Michelle Yeoh accepts the best actress Oscar for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" in 2023. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In 2023, Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for best actress in a leading role for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Taking the stage, Yeoh, then 60, proudly said, “This is proof that dream big and dreams do come true, and ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you’re past your prime.”

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, “Good Will Hunting” (1997)