CNN —

Actress Helen Mirren has said she is “blown away” by a new Barbie created in her likeness.

The glamorous doll, complete with its own Academy Award, is one of a series of eight launched by toymaker Mattel to mark International Women’s Day on Friday.

Despite holding the Oscar - which Mirren won for her role in the 2006 movie “The Queen” - the doll is wearing the blue dress and dyed blue hair that the actress modeled on the red carpet at last year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Mirren, the 78-year-old star who narrated last year’s hit “Barbie” movie, said she regards the creation of the doll as a “huge compliment.”

The new dolls were created to mark International Women's Day. Mattel

In a statement posted on her website, the star, whose other movies include “Elizabeth I,” “Gosford Park” and “Golda,” said: “I am absolutely blown away by my Barbie. To be chosen by Barbie as a Role Model is a huge compliment, and something I would never have imagined in my wildest dreams happening to me at this stage in my life.

“It’s a very special thing, and something I can add to my list of my favourite achievements; becoming a Dame of the British Empire, having an Oscar, having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – and having my own Barbie!”

Of the doll’s dramatic outfit - emulating the cornflower-blue gown by Del Core that she wore at Cannes - Mirren said: “The intricacy and detail of the doll is extraordinary; I love that the Barbie doll is wearing one of my favourite ever red carpet looks, and it was the first time I’d ever had blue hair, and it felt so exciting. I like to embrace theatrical fashion and the joy that having fun with fashion can bring, and I think that this joy should be age-less. And the cherry on top of the cake is my doll having a miniature Oscar. It is an absolutely perfect reproduction.”

Mirren’s doll was one of a series of “one of a kind role model dolls” launched by Mattel to celebrate Barbie’s 65th anniversary. Among the others are singers Kylie Minogue and Shania Twain and actress Viola Davis. Also celebrated with their own dolls are Brazil’s Maira Gomez, a content creator from the indigenous Tatuyo community; Mexican director, producer and screenwriter Lila Avilés; Japanese model Nicole Fujita and German comedian Enissa Amani.

Tweeting pictures of herself with her likeness, Minogue wrote: “Baby Kylie would NOT believe this is happening right now …. Thank you @barbie @barbiestyle @Mattel”

Previous role model dolls have included TV producer Shonda Rhimes, professional skateboarder Sky Brown and Sarah Gilbert, who developed the Covid-19 vaccine.

Viola Davis was also recreated in Barbie form to mark the doll's 65th anniversary. Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Commenting on the launch of the new dolls on Mattel’s website, Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls, said: “Barbie’s story has never been just about her. It’s about the countless young kids she’s inspired and the millions of stories she helped them imagine along the way.

“For the past 65 years, Barbie has used her global platform to empower girls to dream big, explore their limitless potential, and direct their own narrative to shape their future. As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we recognize over six decades of stories Barbie has helped write and the doll that continues to give everyone the opportunity to dream – and dream big.”