CNN —

March 7, 2024

Today on CNN 10, we explain why recent tensions between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea raise concerns about a potential global conflict rising from those disputed waters. Then, an inside look at the ongoing crisis in Haiti. Finally, a report on a Utah town’s ‘tumble-mageddon.’ All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript.

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10