CNN —

A towering industrial fire raging north of Detroit Monday night is flinging debris as far as a mile away, police warn, and people are being urged to avoid the area as firefighters race to contain the flames.

“We can not stress enough the danger that is happening right now. Please, please, please stay inside and out of the vicinity,” police in Clinton Township – about 25 miles north of Detroit – said in a post on Facebook.

The inferno is burning near 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway, the Clinton Township Police Department said. The exact location of the fire has yet to be provided, but the large intersection includes a gas station, hardware store and a building belonging to an automotive supplies manufacturer.

“As we do not know what is burning, we do not know the effects of the smoke/air right now, so please stay out of the area and stay safe,” police said.

The blaze lit up the sky as it released massive plumes of smoke and showers of embers into the air, as bright flashes occasionally burst through the flames, footage from CNN affiliate WXYZ shows.

At least three ladder trucks with snorkel units, or cherry pickers, were pouring water on the blaze as more firefighters wielded hoses and other gear on the ground, aerial footage from CNN affiliates WDIV and WXYZ shows.

Approximate location of a large industrial fire burning in Clinton Township, Michigan, Monday night.

CNN’s Nic F. Anderson and Amanda Jackson contributed to this alert