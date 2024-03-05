CNN —

To the tune of a Miles Davis trumpet solo, Menno van Gorp is stepping up his training ahead of this year’s Paris Olympics.

The jazz musician has been an influential figure in van Gorp’s breakdance career, his smooth sound and freewheeling rhythms a constant source of inspiration for each new routine.

“I love to practice on jazz,” van Gorp tells CNN Sport. “It gives me more freedom and it just triggers more creativity when I move to jazz. Also, the part of improvisation in jazz is huge. I think that really reflects well with breaking.”

The 35-year-old van Gorp, a competitive b-boy from the Netherlands known simply as Menno, is a medal hopeful at the upcoming Olympics, where breakdance – or breaking – will make its debut as the Games’ newest sport.

Suddenly seeing their discipline labeled as a sport isn’t something that necessarily sits comfortably with b-boys and b-girls – the name given to men and women who compete in breaking.

It has some similarities with pre-existing Olympic events like martial arts, gymnastics, and skateboarding, but will also bring its own subversive identity to this year’s Games.

“We’re under the flag of sports now, but to me, it’s still also an art,” says van Gorp, who calls himself an “artlete” on social media. “I think breaking is so unique that it’s impossible to put it in one box … It’s many things together, and it’s also an expression.”

Van Gorp of the Hustle Kidz crew competes at last year's Amsterdam Breaking Championship. Daphne Plomp/Getty Images

A high-scoring breakdance routine requires a unique blend of strength, stamina, agility, and flexibility, as well as the mental wherewithal to ensure that moves aren’t repeated and flow seamlessly into each other.

“You use literally every part of your body,” says van Gorp, “including your ears and your brains and your heart and your toes and your heels … I use my fingertips; I use the point of my elbow – every part in your body that you can use.

“It takes a lot of physical abilities, I think, to be a good breaker.”

Van Gorp practiced judo before he took up breaking, which found a foothold in his hometown of Tilburg during the 1990s.

“First everybody was collecting Pokémon cards, then everybody was yo-yoing,” he says. “Suddenly, everybody started breaking.”

After eight years of judo, he had started to find the sport too restrictive, the scope for creativity too narrow.

“Breaking gave me so much freedom compared to judo,” van Gorp adds. “Breaking has total freedom for me, so that’s why I really liked it. In other sports, you’re always limited by a lot of rules.”

Originating in New York in the late 1960s, breaking has since gained global popularity and today is synonymous with a specific subgenre of street style – sneakers, sweatpants, and baseball caps worn at an angle.

Van Gorp, like many kids discovering breakdance for the first time in the early 2000s, gained insight from watching grainy videos and talking through routines with his friends before joining practices around the Netherlands and overseas.