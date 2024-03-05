Ocheretyne, Ukraine CNN —

A T-64 tank sits hidden in a trench just outside of Chasiv Yar, surrounded by the cacophony of Russian forces trying to take Ivanivske, a tiny village on the outskirts of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine.

Yet its gun was not fired once during a 72-hour period, an hour of which CNN witnessed on a visit. The reason? A lack of the Soviet-era shells it uses. Instead, Ukrainian soldiers say they must sit and await an order to join the fight around them.

The unit’s commander, Yaroslav, said he understood the war in Ukraine might feel “very far away” to Western politicians. “But this war is happening in my country. I don’t know … imagine the war coming to your doorstep. Would you hesitate then? We need those weapons. The enemy is much stronger. Without their help we will not survive, will not stand as a nation, as a country. We will just be destroyed.”

The noise in the trench where they hide is endless, and the troops call this a “quiet” day. Russian Lancet attack drones have hit their positions in recent weeks. Yaroslav is not optimistic about what happens if the $60 billion package of military aid currently stalled in the United States Congress does not come.

“I think we all going to die,” Yaroslav said. “Everybody who is here. We will be no more. This will not be just a European problem. The Russians will advance on Europe.”

In another area nearby, soldiers manning a US-donated Paladin artillery unit were less fatalistic, as they retained a ready supply of US shells. They fired twice when CNN visited, but the skyline around them was peppered by constant explosions from Russian-launched weaponry, and their commander, Oleksandr, expressed reservations about the fight ahead.

“We have issues, a lack of ammunition,” he said. “We have enough to work, but try to be more precise to save rounds.” He said the Russian “assault is big and (we) might not have enough ammunition.”

Ammunition canisters at a Ukrainian position along the frontline in eastern Ukraine. CNN

Remnants of Ukrainian ammunition being fired. CNN

Russian forces appear to have gained momentum across the complex eastern front lines that run from two towns they have captured after months-long brutal battles: Avdiivka, two weeks ago, and Bakhmut last May. While they are claiming some success in Ivanivske, just west of Bakhmut, it is to the west of Avdiivka where Moscow has seen greater progress.

Three villages Russia initially seized - Lastochkyne, Stepove, and Sieverne - hold little significance, with Kyiv claiming their defensive line was always supposed to be further back. Yet that same, new defensive line - through another axis of three villages, Orlivka, Tonenke and Berdychi - has also come under intense Russian assault, with pro-Russian sources claiming a foothold on the edges of each.