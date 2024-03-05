CNN —

Taylor Swift posted a note on Instagram Tuesday to encourage her more than 282 million followers on the platform to vote.

“Today, March 5, is the Presidential primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories,” Swift, who has a home in Tennessee, wrote.

“I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today,” Swift continued. “Whether you’re in Tennesse or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at vote.org.”

Swift has called for voter participation among her supporters in the past, encouraging young people to take advantage of early voting in the 2020 election, in which she endorsed President Joe Biden.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included,” Swift said at the time of her endorsement. “Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.”

Swift has not yet endorsed a candidate for president in 2024.

She had largely shied away from politics until ahead of the midterm election in 2018, when Swift endorsed Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper, who were running for Senate and House of Representatives, respectively.

In a post announcing her endorsements, Swift wrote that she had been “reluctant” to voice her political opinions in the past, but “due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.”

“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country,” she wrote at the time.

Cooper won but has since retired from Congress. Bredesen was unsuccessful in his bid.