Across sweeping desert vistas, spectacular star dunes stand out. The distinctive mounds are among the tallest sand dunes on Earth, and their pyramid shapes are sculpted by a crossfire of winds gusting from multiple directions, creating spiraling sand ridges that pinwheel outward from a central peak.

While star dunes are commonly found in sandy deserts worldwide, scientists have long wondered about their formation and their puzzling absence in the geological record.

Now, an investigation of a star dune in Erg Chebbi, a region of the Sahara Desert in Morocco, has revealed surprises about its age and growth — and hinted that ancient evidence of star dunes may have been hiding in plain sight all along.

Using radar scans and analysis of sand grains buried deep inside the star dune, scientists mapped the mound’s internal structure. The researchers calculated that the oldest part of the dune’s base formed around 13,000 years ago. But for about 8,000 years, the research team discovered, the star dune — which covers 0.4 miles (700 meters) and stands 328 feet (100 meters) tall — didn’t grow much at all. In fact, most of the growth to its present size took place over the past 1,000 years, much more rapidly than expected, researchers reported March 4 in the journal Scientific Reports.

“I found their results very interesting because, like most people, I had not suspected that star dunes could accumulate so quickly,” Andrew Goudie, a professor emeritus of geography at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, told CNN in an email. Goudie, who was not involved in the new research, coauthored a study published in March 2021 that analyzed global distribution of star dunes.

The new study’s scans also revealed that the dune was on the move.

“The whole thing is migrating,” said study coauthor Geoff Duller, chair of the department of geography and Earth sciences at Aberystwyth University in Wales. “It’s moving about half a meter per year,” demonstrating that star dunes are about as active as most other dunes, Duller told CNN.

“Knowing how fast these things are moving is quite important for infrastructure in these areas,” as their migration could affect construction of roads or pipelines, he added.

Below the surface

The new research centered around the Erg Chebbi star dune known as Lala Lallia, which means “highest sacred point” in the local Berber language. Lead study author Charles Bristow, a professor emeritus of sedimentology at Birkbeck College in the University of London, mapped the dune with a team of geology students. They gathered their data one step at a time, walking over Lala Lallia and stopping every 1.6 feet (0.5 meter) to ping the dune with ground-penetrating radar, “which is hard work in shifting sands,” Bristow told CNN in an email.