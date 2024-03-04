CNN —

Will it end in fire or ice? Texas is still coping with the record-setting Smokehouse Creek Fire which has burned more than 1 million acres, while parts of Northern California were buried this weekend under a raging blizzard.

1. Election 2024

It’s going to be a defining week for the 2024 presidential elections. The results of the 15-state Super Tuesday GOP Primaries should put former President Donald Trump even closer to the Republican nomination, and President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Thursday will give him a chance to make his case to a divided nation. Over the weekend, Trump took all 39 Michigan GOP primary delegates despite party leadership battles in the state. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley also won the DC GOP primary — her first of the year. Despite the growing inevitability of a Trump nomination, Haley isn’t letting up on her fellow Republican: In an interview with NBC, Haley suggested she’s no longer bound by a Republican National Committee pledge to support the eventual nominee.

2. Gaza

Talks for a ceasefire in Gaza are still plodding along as more children succumb to starvation in the war-torn region. Negotiators gathered in Cairo on Sunday for talks on an Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal and the release of hostages from Gaza, but Israel did not send a delegation. Hamas has said it wants a permanent end to the fighting before hostages are released. Meanwhile, calls are growing in the US for an end to the violence. Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday forcefully called for more humanitarian aid and urged Israel to do more to allow it into the enclave, saying that people are “starving” in the face of “inhumane” conditions. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, told CNN Sunday that killing in the region “has to stop.”