Stage to a plethora of the sport's most talented players, The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) represents the pinnacle of men's football on the continent. Ahead of its 34th edition, in Ivory Coast, look through the gallery to see photos of some of the competition's most memorable moments. Pictured, Cameroon players celebrate their triumph in 2017.
Though the inaugural tournament in 1957 featured just three teams (Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan), eight sides made up the competition by the 12th edition in Nigeria, 1980. Led by captain Christian Chukwu, pictured with the trophy in hand, the hosts beat Algeria 3-0 to clinch their first AFCON title in style.
Libya's dream of hosting the tournament for the first in its history ended in heartbreak in 1982. Having reached the final in Tripoli, the Mediterranean Knights suffered a 7-6 loss on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Ghana. They have not reached the tournament's final four since.
Cameroon's Francois N'doumbe hurdles a robust challenge from Pascal Miezen, midfielder for competition hosts Ivory Coast in 1984. N'doumbe and the Indomitable Lions lived up to their nickname at the tournament, condemning the hosts to a group stage exit before going on to beat Nigeria 3-1 in the final to claim the first of their five AFCON crowns.
South Africa was never expected to stage AFCON 1996, let alone win it. Assigned hosting duties after original organizers Kenya were stripped of the role due to inadequate preparations, a fairytale run saw "Bafana Bafana," as the national team is known, walk out in front of 80,000 spectators at Soccer City, Johannesburg, for the final against Tunisia.
A second-half brace from Mark Williams fired South Africa to a famous 2-0 victory in the 1996 final, allowing captain Neil Hovey -- pictured here along with dignitaries including President Nelson Mandela -- to hoist aloft the country's sole AFCON trophy to date. Arriving just eight months on from the country's legendary Rugby World Cup win on home soil, it sealed another famous sporting achievement for post-apartheid South Africa.
South Africa came within 90 minutes of defending its title in Burkina Faso two years later, but fell 2-0 in the final to Egypt, which claimed its fourth AFCON title.
2000 marked the first time AFCON was hosted by two countries -- Nigeria and Ghana. Ghana, shown warming up before a group match against Togo, were knocked out in the quarter finals by South Africa, who were in turn beaten by Nigeria in the semi-finals.