CNN —

The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of posting a trove of highly classified intelligence reports and other documents on social media is expected to plead guilty Monday to willfully retaining and disseminating national defense information, according to court documents.

Jack Teixeira is expected to plead guilty to all six counts he faced under the espionage act during a hearing Monday morning.

He previously pleaded not guilty to six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information related to national defense. But in a court filing last week, prosecutors in Boston asked for a so-called Rule 11 hearing – proceedings to discuss a change in plea.