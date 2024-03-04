NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Former CFO Allen Weisselberg leaves the courtroom for a lunch recess during a trial at the New York Supreme Court on November 17, 2022 in New York City. The Trump Organization is charged with criminal tax fraud, falsifying business records, and filing false tax returns in a scheme to defraud the state. Former CFO Weisselberg, who is on his second day of testimony, has pleaded guilty to 15 criminal charges as part of the probe and is expected to testify against his former employer. The case is unrelated to the civil case being brought by NY Attorney General Letitia James against the Trump Organization. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization is expected to plead guilty to perjury charges on Monday related to testimony he gave in a civil investigation into the real estate company’s finances, a person familiar with the investigation said.

Allen Weisselberg, the former long-time confidant of Donald Trump, arrived at the Manhattan district attorney’s office early Monday morning. He is expected to enter his plea later in the day.

