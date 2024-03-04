CNN —

The former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization is expected to plead guilty to perjury charges on Monday related to testimony he gave in a civil investigation into the real estate company’s finances, a person familiar with the investigation said.

Allen Weisselberg, the former long-time confidant of Donald Trump, arrived at the Manhattan district attorney’s office early Monday morning. He is expected to enter his plea later in the day.

This story is breaking and will be updated.