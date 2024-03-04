CNN —

Opill, the first oral contraceptive approved for over-the-counter use in the United States, will be available in stores and online this month, with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $19.99 for a one-month supply and $49.99 for a three-month supply, according to Perrigo, the company behind the product.

Perrigo will announce Monday that Opill has shipped to major retailers and pharmacies and will be available to pre-order from select retailers beginning this week. Once the product hits shelves, anyone can buy it without a prescription. It will also be available at Opill.com.

“From an online perspective, it should be available for order pretty much immediately,” said Triona Schmelter, executive vice president and president of consumer self-care Americas at Perrigo.

As for the availability, “I expect it’s going to take a few weeks for it to get through the distribution pipeline, of us shipping to retailers’ distribution facilities and then them shipping to their stores,” she said. But once the product is on shelves, “consumers will find it in the family planning section in most retailers and should be able to pick it up at their convenience.”

Opill will be available in stores and online as one-month and three-month packs, according to Perrigo. And at Opill.com, a six-month supply will be available at a price of $89.99.

When taken as directed at the same time every day, Opill has been found to be 98% effective at preventing pregnancy, according to Perrigo. Most birth control pills are up to 99% effective at preventing pregnancy if taken as instructed every day.

“We’re excited about this. It looks very good,” Patrick Lockwood-Taylor, president and chief executive officer of Perrigo, said of Opill’s rollout in a company earnings call last week. “The product is here, waiting to be distributed.”

Walgreens and CVS have said they will offer the product.

“Opill will be available at CVS.com and through the CVS Pharmacy app in late March,” spokesperson Matt Blanchette wrote in an email Friday. “In early April more than 7,500 CVS Pharmacy stores will offer Opill and for added privacy and convenience, customers will be able to choose same-day delivery or buy online and pick-up in store.”

Some online retailers, such as the women’s health hub Stix, are poised to offer the product, as well. Stix founders Jamie Norwood and Cynthia Plotch said they are “excited” about the significant milestone that Opill marks for the accessibility of contraception but are “acutely aware” of the impact that cost may have on access.

A survey conducted by the nonprofit KFF in 2022 found that among women who said they were likely to use over-the-counter birth control pills, 39% said they were willing and able to pay up to $10 per month for them, 34% would be willing and able to pay up to $20 per month – the recommended cost of a one-month pack of Opill – and only about 16% said they would pay more than $20. Under the Affordable Care Act, most insurance plans are required to offer coverage of birth control with no out-of-pocket cost, so it is free.

“With these insights, Stix is committed to breaking down financial barriers, ensuring that essential health products and services are within reach for everyone,” Norwood and Plotch said.