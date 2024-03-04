CNN —

Editor’s Note: This article uses both person-first and identity-first language, in keeping with the latest conversations among autism communities and advocates.

It’s rare to see autism portrayed in media, and rarer still to see representation for adults with autism. The Netflix reality show “Love on the Spectrum,” based on an Australian show with the same name, is arguably the most visible program where people can see what it’s like for real autistic adults to navigate the challenges of life and love.

The show follows a group of adults with autism as they navigate the dating world, aided by a relationship coach and the input of their loved ones. Despite its generally warm reception, the show has also received criticism from within adult autism communities. Some see it as a kind, compassionate representation of the social challenges people with autism face. Others see any good faith representation as a step in the right direction, even if it’s incomplete.

“‘Love on the Spectrum’ is kind, but unrepresentative,” reads a review of the first season posted on Spectrum, an autism news and research publication.

In online forums, some adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) have taken issue with production details: A violin plucks a childlike motif when people describe their special interests and hobbies. Descriptions from family and friends, though well meaning, sometimes carry the tone of one speaking about a child rather than a grown adult. Throughout their dating journey, advice the cast receives sometimes encourages a “normalcy” that is, frankly, unnatural to many people with autism.

“While it’s nice to see representation, some of the ways they portray people’s behaviors and their likes and dislikes feels like they’re playing into stereotypes of autistic people as being weird or childlike when they’re not,” Krista Ferguson, a 42-year-old with ASD and a member of Reddit’s 342,000-member autism subreddit, told CNN.

Rather than being a criticism of the show in particular, the reactions to “Love on the Spectrum” speak to deeper nuances within the autism community that often go unnoticed. They also reveal gaps in the way allistic (non-autistic) people understand the autistic mind; that “normal” is sometimes neither possible nor desired, and that love — and acceptance, and success — are not things to be gained at the expense of suppressing one’s true self.

What ‘Love on the Spectrum’ looks like

Cast members on “Love on the Spectrum” make it clear they want to find someone who loves them for them.

For some, that means a partner who will participate in their special interests, whether it’s medieval history or a love of cosplay. One could practically hear swoons when animal lover Abbey Romeo, a Season 1 favorite who continued her dating journey in Season 2, joined her boyfriend David Isaacmen on a trip to Africa — an adventure he had planned especially for her. For others, it means a partner who supports specific sensitivities or displays patience and understanding in challenging situations.

It’s not uncommon to see very matter-of-fact language as cast members clarify the particulars of their romantic expectations. “I hope you don’t think me blunt, but I kind of like you, and I was wondering if maybe you’d like to hold hands,” cast member Connor Tomlinson tells one of his partners during a speed date. Another cast member suggests to her date that they have a round of kissing practice on cupcakes before trying the real thing.

Obviously, not every date works out, and “Love on the Spectrum” shows daters weighing their fears of being alone with their fears of settling for someone who’s not quite right. When cast member Steve Spitz started to get close to a woman he wasn’t sure about, he ended up cutting ties rather than ignoring discomfort in the name of love.

“I learned that finding love isn’t an easy process,” Spitz told Netflix after Season 2 was released. “There’s so much more to finding love than just having similar interests. You have to be compatible, trusting, and fair to the other person.”

Steve in season two of Love on the Spectrum. Courtesy of Netflix

Why it’s so hard to get autistic representation right

Autism among adults is often hard to understand due to a lack of research and public awareness. The first US study of adults with autism wasn’t published until 2020. Despite its conclusion that an estimated 5.5 million US adults live with ASD, most high-profile autism research and advocacy revolves around children with autism and their parents. Fearing stigma and discrimination, many adults with autism keep their condition a secret. Even more adults may live with autism and not know it, or avoid a diagnosis.

When autism is visible, whether it’s in our own social circles or on a TV show, the individual experience is never representative of the whole.

“When we’re talking about a spectrum, there’s an infinite number of ways a person can be autistic, so there are also endless possibilities for how a person can be seen or portrayed,” said André Felipe de Medeiros, a neurodivergent podcaster and journalist from São Paulo, Brazil.

In his limited viewing of “Love on the Spectrum,” Medeiros said he found a “good mix of people presenting different traits that can be found on the spectrum.” These traits can include different tolerances to social situations or stimuli, varied speech patterns and conversational habits, the presence of verbal or physical “stimming,” (self-regulating with repetitive motions or vocalizations) physical differences and the need for some kind of supportive care.

He also recommended the scripted shows “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” and “Atypical” as two examples where autism representation hit the mark.