CNN —

Kristin Cavallari is 37 and dating a 24-year-old. Not that it should matter.

The reality star and designer has addressed criticism she’s received since sharing that she is dating TikToker Mark Estes.

Cavallari posted a video on social media of her playfully lip-syncing to a woman saying, “So what are you going to do about it. Are you going to arrest me? Are you going to give me a ticket?”

The caption reads, “When they’re all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?”

Cavallari joins other famous women who have dated or gone on to wed younger men, including Cher, Priyanka Chopra, Shakira, Miranda Kerr and Gabrielle Union.

Women in the public eye with younger partners have long been the recipient of more scrutiny compared to male stars who do the same.

Madonna addressed her dating history with younger men in a 2017 interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I’ve created a very unconventional family. I have lovers who are three decades younger than me,” she told the publication. “This makes people very uncomfortable. I feel like everything I do makes people feel really uncomfortable.”

She added, “I believe in freedom of expression, I don’t believe in censorship.”

“I believe in equal rights for all people. And I believe women should own their sexuality and sexual expression,” Madonna said. “I don’t believe there’s a certain age where you can’t say and feel and be who you want to be.”

Cavallari and former NFL player Jay Cutler announced they were divorcing after seven years of marriage and a decade together.

The pair shared three children.