CNN —

The 2024 Oscars are set to air on Sunday, which means there isn’t a lot of time left to catch up on the 10 films nominated for best picture.

If you missed out on the “Barbenheimer” movie theater craze last summer or prefer to sob while watching “Past Lives” or “Killers of the Flower Moon” in the privacy your own home, fear not, dear cinefile. You have options.

We’re here to help you. You’re welcome in advance.

(From left) Sterling K. Brown, Jeffrey Wright and Erika Alexander in 'American Fiction.' Claire Folger/Orion Releasing

Jeffrey Wright stars as a frustrated novelist in this dramedy that raises questions about the price of Black success in a White-dominated media and entertainment culture. Sterling K. Brown puts up a stand-out performance alongside Tracee Ellis Ross in a family-driven subplot that Wright is forced to face head on.

“American Fiction” is currently in theaters and is available to purchase on Apple TV, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Google Play and Vudu for $14.99.

Sandra Hüller in 'Anatomy of a Fall.' Courtesy NEON

This gripping crime movie features a glorious performance by German actress Sandra Hüller, who plays a widow accused of murdering her husband. The Justine Triet-directed thriller uses a courtroom setting to explore the depths of both a loving and a destructive marriage. Newcomer Milo Machado Graner impressively plays the 11-year-old child of Hüller’s character, who is blind.

“Anatomy of a Fall” is available to rent on Apple TV and Prime Video for $5.99, and on YouTube TV and Google Play for $6.99.