March 5, 2024



Today on CNN 10 we break down the meaning of Super Tuesday as voters cast ballots for presidential nominees across the country. Then, CNN’s Paula Hanckocks brings us the latest on Gaza where the US recently dropped emergency humanitarian assistance by air. Next, CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Doctor Sanjay Gupta explains updates to Covid-19 guidelines from the CDC. And finally, catch sight of a rare rainforest flower that blooms like a zombie rising from the dead.

