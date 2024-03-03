CNN —

Sydney Sweeney is once and for all shutting down those rumors that she and her “Anyone But You” co-star Glen Powell are romantically involved.

“The craziest rumor I’ve seen is that while I was filming ‘Anyone But You,’ I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell,” first-time “Saturday Night Live” host Sweeney said during her monologue.

“That is obviously not true,” she said.

The “Euphoria” star, who has been engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino since 2022, said that she produced the rom-com with her fiancé and that he was present on set throughout production.

“I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams, and we’re still together and stronger than ever,” she said, as the audience swooned.

She then joked that Davino was at the show to support her but when she asked the cameras to cut to him, Powell appeared on screen in a surprise cameo sitting in the Studio 8H audience with a sheepish grin.

(From left) Andrew Dismukes, Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney on 'SNL.' From NBC

Sweeney clarified that Powell is not her fiancé but reassured the audience that Davino is hanging out backstage in her dressing room.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” star also appeared in a sketch later in the episode, swooping in to steal Sweeney’s character from an awkward date.

Powell and Sweeney’s chemistry was on full display in April when they appeared at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to present the trailer for “Anyone But You.” The appearance spawned speculation on social media that there was a potential real-life romantic connection after they were seen playing up their flirty roles for the audience.

“Anyone But You” was released in theaters in December and follows a hot-and-cold couple played by Sweeney and Powell who are thrust into pretending to be a happy couple at a destination wedding in Australia.

