CNN —

A freight train derailed along the Lehigh River in eastern Pennsylvania Saturday morning, causing multiple container cars to leave the tracks and two locomotives to roll over onto the river’s embankment.

No injuries were reported and there were no leaks from the containers that derailed in Lower Saucon Township, just east of Allentown, according to an update from Northampton County officials. No evacuation orders were issued.

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said via X there was “currently no danger to the general public due to the derailment.”

Northampton emergency management personnel and the Lehigh County Hazmat team were on the scene.

Crews and contractors from Norfolk Southern also responded, and were developing a clean-up plan, according to railroad spokesperson Connor Spielmaker.

It was unclear how many train cars derailed but images released by the Nancy Run Fire Company appeared to show nearly a dozen derailed train cars, including a partially submerged locomotive.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it's monitoring Saturday's derailment. Nancy Run Fire Company

The National Transportation Safety Board is aware of the derailment and “monitoring the situation but have not launched an investigation at this time,” NTSB spokesperson Sarah Taylor Sulick told CNN Saturday.

In February 2023, a Norfolk Southern train derailed, igniting a dayslong inferno, spewing poisonous fumes into the air, killing thousands of fish and leaving residents to wonder if it was safe to live in East Palestine, Ohio.

The fiery derailment in Ohio prompted fears of a catastrophic explosion of vinyl chloride – a highly flammable chemical linked to an increased risk of cancer. After a mandatory evacuation order, crews released vinyl chloride into a trench and burned it off – averting an explosion but spawning new health concerns.

In March 2023, the US Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit against Norfolk Southern, alleging violations of the Clean Water Act and seeking damages over the train derailment and subsequent environmental disaster in East Palestine.

Norfolk Southern at the time said in a statement that it was making “progress every day cleaning up the site, assisting residents whose lives were impacted by the derailment, and investing in the future of East Palestine and the surrounding areas.”

CNN’s Ray Sanchez contributed to this story.