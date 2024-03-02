LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to score 40,000 career points

Published 9:41 PM EST, Sat March 2, 2024
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, scores as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., defends.
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has become the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 career points, accomplishing the milestone on Saturday during the team’s home game against the Denver Nuggets.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer notched the historic basket on a left-handed layup with 10:41 left in the second quarter, prompting loud cheers from the fans at Crypto.com Arena.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a three point basket during the game during the in Season Tournament on November 21, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE/Getty Images

Both teams continued to play following the historic basket until the Lakers called a timeout over a minute later, leading to a standing ovation from the crowd for James and high-fives from teammates as he made his way to the bench. The Lakers played a video tribute for James to honor the milestone during the timeout.

The 39-year-old has been in uncharted territory since surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer last season.

The four-time NBA champion entered the night nine points shy of the 40,000 mark.

“No one has ever done it. And for me to be in this position at this point in time in my career, I think it’s pretty cool,” James said on Thursday after the team’s victory against the Washington Wizards. “Does it sit like one of the top of my things I’ve done in my career? No. Does it mean something? Of course, absolutely. Why wouldn’t it?

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers scores his 40,000th career point during the game against the Denver Nuggets.
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE/Getty Images

“To able to accomplish things in this league, with the greatest players to ever play in this league, the NBA, this has been a dream of my and to hit feats and have milestones throughout my career, they all mean something to me, absolutely.”

Playing in his 21st season, James is averaging 25.3 points, 7.9 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game this season, becoming the first player in league history to be named to 20 NBA All-Star teams. Earlier this season, James helped lead the Lakers to the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament championship title, while earning tournament MVP honors.

LeBron James does his chalk toss ritual before a game in 2008. Basketball players use chalk to help them grip the ball better.
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE/Getty Images
James was born in Akron, Ohio, on December 30, 1984. He is 6 months old, he said, in this photo he <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B6v5A03g0dW/" target="_blank" target="_blank">posted to Instagram</a> for his 35th birthday.
From Lebron James/Instagram
A young James plays on a toy basketball hoop at Christmas time. "I guess I was kinda born to do this," <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BOdrACuhUxO/" target="_blank" target="_blank">he said on Instagram</a>.
From Lebron James/Instagram
James, left, poses with some of his teammates at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School during his freshman year.
Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal/Tribune News Service/Getty Images
James throws down a dunk during a game in Trenton, New Jersey, in February 2003. James was just a junior in high school when he appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated as "The Chosen One." He was such a star that ESPN aired some of his high school games.
Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
James shakes hands with NBA star Michael Jordan after Jordan played a game in Cleveland in April 2003. James chose the number 23 because of Jordan.
David Liam Kyle/NBAE/Getty Images
As expected, James went straight from high school to the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick in the league draft. He was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers, a long-suffering franchise close to his hometown of Akron.
Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE/Getty Images