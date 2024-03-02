CNN —

Norway’s King Harald has had a temporary pacemaker fitted at a hospital in Malaysia after falling ill on holiday there.

The procedure, which took place Saturday at Hospital Sultanah Maliha on the island of Langkawi, was undertaken due to the 87-year-old monarch’s low heart rate, the royal household said in a statement.

“His Majesty is doing well under the circumstances but still requires rest,” the palace said, adding that the king’s personal physician had advised the the procedure will make the return back to Norway, which is likely to take place in the coming days, safer.

His transport will be facilitated by The Norwegian Government, while the Norwegian Armed Forces are responsible for the practical arrangements for his return to Norway, the royal household noted.

The king, who was on holiday, fell ill with an infection earlier in the week. He has been king of Norway since 1991, and is Europe’s oldest monarch.

His next official engagement, where he is due to preside over the Council of State at the Royal Palace, is scheduled to take place on March 8, according to the royal household’s website.