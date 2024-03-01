TOPSHOT - Pupils, wearing protective glasses, look at the partial solar eclipse in Schiedam on June 10, 2021. - A solar eclipse will be visible over the Earth's northern hemisphere on June 10, 2021 with parts of Canada and Siberia privy to the best view of the celestial event.The eclipse will be partial, which means the people in its shadow won't be plunged into daytime darkness. - Netherlands OUT (Photo by Marco de Swart / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by MARCO DE SWART/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
Students wear protective glasses to view a partial solar eclipse over Schiedam, Netherlands, in June 2021.
Marco de Swart/ANP/AFP/Getty Images

Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

CNN  — 

A stunning total solar eclipse will be visible to millions of people across Mexico, the United States and Canada on April 8.

Astronomers are encouraging everyone within the path to enjoy this rare sight for the last time until August 2044 — but only if they can do so safely. And sunglasses won’t be enough to protect your eyes for this celestial event.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, completely blocking the sun’s face.

People watch as the solar eclipse approaches totality from Clingmans Dome, which at 6,643 feet (2,025m) is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, U.S. August 21, 2017. Location coordinates for this image are 35º33'24" N, 83º29'46" W. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People watch as the solar eclipse approaches totality from Clingmans Dome, which at 6,643 feet (2,025m) is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, U.S. August 21, 2017. Location coordinates for this image are 35º33'24" N, 83º29'46" W. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

It’s not too late: Where to see April’s total solar eclipse

Those within the path of totality, or locations where the moon’s shadow will completely cover the sun, will see a total solar eclipse. People outside the path of totality will still be able to see a partial solar eclipse, where the moon only blocks part of the sun’s face.

If your location only affords a view of the partial solar eclipse, some of the sun’s powerful light will always be visible. And any glimpse of the sun’s brightness with the naked eye is not only uncomfortable, it’s dangerous.

Why you shouldn’t look directly at the eclipse

The only time it’s safe to view the sun without eye protection is during the “totality” of a total solar eclipse, or the brief moments when the moon completely blocks the light of the sun, according to NASA.

People look into the sky near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.
People look into the sky near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Can you really go blind staring at a solar eclipse?

Directly staring at the sun can result in blindness or disrupted vision. During the 2017 total solar eclipse, a young woman was diagnosed with solar retinopathy, retinal damage from exposure to solar radiation, in both eyes after viewing the eclipse with what doctors believed were eclipse glasses not held to the safety standard.

There is no treatment for solar retinopathy. It can improve or worsen, but it is a permanent condition.

Using eclipse glasses and solar viewers

To view the eclipse, wear certified eclipse glasses or use a handheld solar viewer. Separately, you can observe the sun with a telescope, binoculars or camera that has a special solar filter on the front, which acts the same way eclipse glasses would.

“You need certified ISO 12312-2 compliant solar eclipse glasses. There are plenty of safe sellers online,” said Alex Lockwood, strategic content and integration lead for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters. “We cannot stress enough how important it is to obtain a pair of safe certified solar eclipse glasses in order to witness this annular event.”

Sunglasses won’t work in place of eclipse glasses or solar viewers, which are 100,000 times darker and held to an international safety standard.

The lenses of solar eclipse glasses are made of black polymer, or resin infused with carbon particles, that blocks nearly all visible, infrared and ultraviolet light, according to The Planetary Society. Sunglasses don’t block infrared radiation.

For safe manufacturers and resellers of eclipse glasses and filters for optical devices, including cameras and smartphones, check out the list curated by the American Astronomical Society.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - OCTOBER 14: The moon completely crosses in front of the sun during the Annual Solar Eclipse on October 14, 2023 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Differing from a total solar eclipse, the moon in an annular solar eclipse appears too small to cover the sun completely, creating a "ring of fire" effect around the moon. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - OCTOBER 14: The moon completely crosses in front of the sun during the Annual Solar Eclipse on October 14, 2023 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Differing from a total solar eclipse, the moon in an annular solar eclipse appears too small to cover the sun completely, creating a "ring of fire" effect around the moon. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
Sam Wasson/Getty Images

‘Ring of fire’ eclipse appears over the Americas

Put on your eclipse glasses before looking up and remember to turn away from the sun before you remove them again. Always keep an eye on any children wearing eclipse glasses to make sure they don’t remove them while looking at the sun.

If you normall