CNN —

Deadly wildfires that have already torn through more than 1 million acres of Texas and Oklahoma are only expected to pick up speed as ferocious winds and dry air sweep in to fan the flames Friday and through the weekend.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire is already the largest fire on record in Texas after swallowing 1,075,000 acres in the state and it’s only 3% contained. It has also scorched more than 31,500 acres in Oklahoma as of Wednesday afternoon, that state’s forestry service said. Altogether, the fire is among the largest in the Lower 48 since reliable record-keeping began in the 1980s.

It is one of four wildfires tearing across the Texas Panhandle, reducing neighborhoods to rubble, displacing families, and charring swaths of rolling grasslands and cattle ranches that are crucial to the state’s agriculture industry. In total, the fires have burned a land area roughly the size of the state of Delaware.

Two people have died so far as a result of the fires, officials in the hard-hit Hutchinson and Hemphill Counties reported.

After a glimpse of rain Thursday, fire risk in the region is expected to escalate to critical levels beginning Friday and worsen through the weekend as gusty winds and low humidity combine with brittle vegetation to feed the blaze.

The heightened risk comes as Texans prepare to celebrate the state’s Independence Day, prompting urgent warnings from officials to exercise extreme caution when using fireworks.

Latest developments:

• The Windy Deuce Fire has burned 142,000 acres and was 55% contained as of early Thursday afternoon, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

• The Grape Vine Creek Fire has torn through 30,000 acres and is 60% contained.

• The Magenta Fire has torched 3,300 acres and is 85% contained.

•Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is heading to the panhandle Friday and plans to hold an afternoon press conference.

•Rough terrain and topography have made it difficult for firefighters to access parts of the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Juan Rodriguez said Thursday evening. The agency has about 200 personnel battling the blaze, he added.

• Firefighters in Oklahoma’s Panhandle made some headway Thursday. The blaze was 40% contained in the state by Thursday evening and emergency crews plan to build a line around a particularly at-risk area in Ellis County on Friday to limit the spread, Oklahoma Forestry Services spokesman Keith Merckx said.

A wildfire burns in the distance behind a home outside of Shattuck, Oklahoma, on February 27, 2024. Nick Oxford/Reuters

• The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch that extends from the Texas Panhandle into the Oklahoma Panhandle and neighboring states for the weekend. High temperatures in the area will be in the 70s on Friday and the 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Wind gusts could blow up to 40 mph by Sunday, according to the service’s office in Amarillo, Texas.

• A staggering 400,000 acres have been burned in Hemphill County, where scores of homes have been destroyed and thousands of cattle have died, Hemphill County AgriLife Extension agent Andy Holloway said.

• The city of Fritch, Texas, is under a boil water notice but that is “hard to do since many residents are without electricity and or gas,” Hutchinson County announced. Water bottles are being given away at several churches and other locations, officials said.