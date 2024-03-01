CNN —

Nearly five years after Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos went missing, her husband’s ex-girlfriend was found guilty of conspiring to murder the mother of five.

Michelle Troconis was also found guilty of one count of hindering prosecution, two counts of conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Troconis had dated Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, who was charged with his wife’s murder but died by an apparent suicide in January 2020 before he went to trial. Troconis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in 2020 among other charges and pleaded not guilty.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen in May 2019 after dropping her children off at school. Friends reported her missing after she failed to show up for appointments and had no communication with them for ten hours. She was in the middle of a contentious divorce and custody battle with Fotis Dulos at the time of her disappearance, CNN has previously reported.

Despite her body never being found, Jennifer Dulos was officially pronounced dead through a declaration of death by a Connecticut judge in October 2023, a court document shows.

Six jurors heard two hours of closing arguments from the state prosecutor and defense attorney at a Stamford Superior Courtroom on Tuesday before reaching a verdict.

CNN’s Nic Anderson contributed to this reporting